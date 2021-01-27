John L. Higgins Sells 50,000 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LGND traded up $6.08 on Wednesday, hitting $162.94. 5,528,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after buying an additional 408,870 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,219,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 941,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,724,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 663,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

