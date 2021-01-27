Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,033.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,033 ($39.63) and last traded at GBX 3,030.48 ($39.59), with a volume of 49751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,003 ($39.23).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,599.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,417.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 96.59%.

Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

