Jonathan Olefson Sells 5,336 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $403,828.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,555.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 928,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $78.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 301,550 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after purchasing an additional 123,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 691,519 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

