JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $64.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.12.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. 957,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,084,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,423,860. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

