JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 10 (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L) (LON:JRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JRS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 652 ($8.52). The company had a trading volume of 122,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,077. The stock has a market cap of £280.46 million and a PE ratio of -60.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 656.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 620.68. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc has a 1-year low of GBX 404 ($5.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 773.88 ($10.11).

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

