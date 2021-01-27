JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 10 (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L) (LON:JRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON JRS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 652 ($8.52). The company had a trading volume of 122,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,077. The stock has a market cap of £280.46 million and a PE ratio of -60.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 656.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 620.68. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc has a 1-year low of GBX 404 ($5.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 773.88 ($10.11).
About JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L)
Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.