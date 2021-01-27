JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,418 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 116,328 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,769,000 after purchasing an additional 205,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

