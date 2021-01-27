JUIICE Tops 1-Day Volume of $307.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 106.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, JUIICE has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $307.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00068475 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003717 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003166 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

JUIICE Token Profile

JUIICE (JUI) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

JUIICE Token Trading

JUIICE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.