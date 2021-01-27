JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Up 36.1% Over Last Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for about $45.49 or 0.00149931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00134623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00296372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036282 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

