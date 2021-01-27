Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Down 8.3%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. 4,343,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,895,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $828.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 7.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

