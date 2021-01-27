Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading Up 7.5%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 4,767,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 2,193,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $434.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

