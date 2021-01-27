Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Shares Up 12.6%

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s stock price shot up 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.21. 359,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 152,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaleido Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $511.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.