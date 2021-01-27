Karl E. Johnsen Sells 1,290 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AZPN traded down $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,961. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $147.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.93.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

