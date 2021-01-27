Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 39,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 31,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Kaya in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

Kaya Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc, engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name.

