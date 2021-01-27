KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) Trading 25.7% Higher

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s share price traded up 25.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. 526,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 144,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99.

KBS Fashion Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBSF)

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name.

