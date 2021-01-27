Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires 2,957 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 226,137 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

