Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys 863 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $36,202,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

