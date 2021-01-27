Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.