Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.5% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First American Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $277.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

