Keeler Thomas Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.