Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,475 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $956,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $125.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $120.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

