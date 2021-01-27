Keeler Thomas Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.1% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,384 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $201.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.93. The company has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 117,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $444,938.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 528,349 shares of company stock worth $2,115,481 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

