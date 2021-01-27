Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 19,037 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

