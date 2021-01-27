Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 2,816 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,190 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $202.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.30 and a 200-day moving average of $184.99. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

