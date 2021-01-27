Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 3,159 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,584,000 after buying an additional 474,835 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,848 shares of company stock worth $30,677,819. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $174.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

