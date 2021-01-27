Keeler Thomas Management LLC Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 478,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after purchasing an additional 96,399 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 8,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,137,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

