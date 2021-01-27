Keep4r (KP4R) 24 Hour Volume Hits $100,506.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Keep4r has a market cap of $852,502.93 and approximately $100,506.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.45 or 0.00037176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00050475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00132391 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00291423 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00068889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00069618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,481 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

