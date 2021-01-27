Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Shares Gap Down to $415.00

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $415.00, but opened at $400.00. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) shares last traded at $414.48, with a volume of 55,480 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMR. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of £449.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 346.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.48.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

