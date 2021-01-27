Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $271.48

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $271.48 and traded as high as $415.00. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) shares last traded at $415.00, with a volume of 49,769 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £455.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 271.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.