Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,707 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,516,000 after acquiring an additional 293,831 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 153.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

