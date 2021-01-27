Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after buying an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of eBay by 26.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 54,355 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of eBay by 404.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 109.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 424,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after buying an additional 221,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

EBAY opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.