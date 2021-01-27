Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,675 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3,984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,027,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 121,374 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 163,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.68 and a 52-week high of $124.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.21.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

