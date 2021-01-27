Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 48,245.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $295.72 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $310.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.73.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

