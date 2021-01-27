Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 27,766.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCOR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 507.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 62,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FCOR opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $58.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.