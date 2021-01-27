Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 17,578 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 141.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 46,056 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

