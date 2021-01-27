Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,821 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 6,000.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15,315.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 323,156 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,706,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 683,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,803,000 after acquiring an additional 71,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 47,836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,628.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,031 shares during the period.

VONE opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $99.51 and a 1-year high of $181.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.86 and a 200-day moving average of $167.62.

