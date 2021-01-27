Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 101,124 Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 83,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.