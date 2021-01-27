Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 29,864 SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8,100.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at $542,000.

XPH stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

