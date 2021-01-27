Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 82,347 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in The Williams Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

WMB opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

