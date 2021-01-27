Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

