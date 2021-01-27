Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7,252.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,216,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 136,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,496,000 after acquiring an additional 107,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 236,474 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 113,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.26. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

