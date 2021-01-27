Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $84,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,237 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 271,449 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 252,309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

