Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,688.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.