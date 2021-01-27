Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,281,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 433,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,829,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

