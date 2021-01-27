Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

