Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11,045.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $62,879,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,776.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,361.68.

CMG opened at $1,489.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,510.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,395.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,284.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.