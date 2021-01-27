Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 5,911.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 82.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,079,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000.

NYSEARCA:JKG opened at $239.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.84 and its 200 day moving average is $213.46. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $126.19 and a 12 month high of $247.01.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

