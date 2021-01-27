Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHML. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 197,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 109,471 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,470,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.