Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,229 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 83,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 304.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

