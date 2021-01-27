Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of RWR opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

