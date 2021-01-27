Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Middlesex Water worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.